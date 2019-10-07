Liberty volunteers take stand to keep flower beds near interstate

A resolution passed last week threatens the future of flower beds kept by Liberty in Bloom

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Reacting to a resolution passed last week, some people who live in Liberty Township are taking a stand in an effort to protect flower beds near the interstate.

Holding signs, about a dozen people stood along Belmont Avenue Monday morning.

The location of Monday’s protest changed from where the beds were after Police Chief Toby Meloro raised some safety concerns.

“I just want to make sure they’re safe,” he said.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak said the flower beds weren’t on the meeting agenda.

For several years now, Liberty in Bloom has been planting flowers and other vegetation in these beds, beautifying the gateways to the township.

“It really is kind of a slam to my volunteers and they were extremely upset that this decision was made without their input at all.”

Stoyak said she previously went to the board of trustees, requesting money to clean up the beds.

On Thursday, the other two trustees voted to possibly take them, depending on a few things like permission from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the response from the community.

“We’re not rescinding it, but we’re not going to do anything until spring and we will take these people’s input,” Trustee Arnold Clebone said.

“I’m not saying that they need to rip them up,” Trustee Art Fisher said. “Do they need cleaned up? Yes, I agree 100%, they need to be cleaned up.”

“They’re making a mountain out of a molehill with this,” said Judy McGuire, with the Liberty Historical Society, who supports keeping the flowers. “All we want is transparency.”