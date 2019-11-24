Liberty Twp. police collected food and money donations

Everything collected will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police officers in Liberty Township were doing their part to give back.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 65 were collecting food donations and money at the Giant Eagle on Belmont Ave. on Saturday.

Everything collected will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“It’s a great thing to do. It helps the good bank, which does great work. For every dollar that’s contributed, they can buy five meals and of course the food they directly distribute,” said Sergeant Mick Janovick of F.O.P 65.

This was their eighth year for the drive.