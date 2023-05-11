LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Liberty Township are working to secure a recently vacant motel on Motor Inn Drive. Notices of Emergency Abatement of Dangerous Conditions by Securing Property were posted on Hotel 30 on Thursday.

Township Zoning Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer James Rodway say the township has had issues with the hotel for years.

Rodway says the owner had everyone evicted from their rooms as of May 5. The utilities have also been turned off.

Rodway says an inspector with the State Fire Marshal’s Office visited the property on Monday and issued an unsecured abandoned building violation. He added that the inspector was able to get in touch with the hotel’s owner who agreed to forfeit the hotel license.

“At that point, it’s an unsafe structure. Our police department needs it boarded up because they’re afraid of the activity in there, so that’s where we’re at right now. We’re currently getting ready to board up the building,” explained Rodway.

Rodway says the township is working with the treasurer’s office to get the property into the county land bank. He added that the ultimate goal is to tear the building down so the property can be marketed for new development.