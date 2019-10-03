Liberty Township takes care of seniors with check-in services, help at home

Township leaders want seniors to know everything that's available to them

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Seniors in Liberty Township were invited to a breakfast Wednesday to let them know about all of the services available to them.

It was part of an open house for the Mary Rush Senior Watch Program, which helps seniors understand the services the township and the county provide.

Those services include wellness checks or daily phone calls, lockboxes, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors and address markers.

“It’s important,” said Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak. “Every day, there are issues with seniors — that they need extra help at home, may need a phone call just to check in on them — and we want to make sure we provide that extra service to our seniors.”

The Senior Watch Program in Liberty was established 11 years ago. It has open houses like this a few times a year.