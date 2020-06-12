Liberty teacher to continue virtual reading through summer, focusing on today’s issues

When the stay-at-home order began, Darnelle Clark used her love of reading to create "Clark's Cozy Corner"

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – When the stay-at-home order was first announced, a Liberty teacher went viral for her creative teaching style. Now, she’s continuing her mission throughout summer break.

“It’s a privilege. I just tell people I’m just an instrument. Yes, you see my face, but I really do consider this my ministry and I’m just happy to be used. I’m so thankful,” said Darnelle Clark.

It’s in the living room of her beautiful Warren home where Clark has used books to inspire youth around the country. She reads to them on her YouTube page called “Clark’s Cozy Corner.”

“It really has been surreal. I honestly can’t call it anything else but a blessing. What started out as me just getting the kids through the four weeks… and then we never made it back. So I was like OK wow, I’m in it for the long haul,” she said.

With school being dismissed for the summer, Clark looks to continue her passion.

“My goal was just to bring them all the way to June, some ended out in May and I just felt led to continue. So that’s why I’m doing it in the summer as well,” she said.

Clark said she’s using this time to focus and educate students about the issues that are taking place in our world today, while also allowing a comfortable environment to express their feelings.

“Recently, I did a story called ‘Skin Like Mom’ by Latasha Perry, and I’ve also done a book called ‘The Big Umbrella’ by Amy June Bates that just talks about inclusion and everyone feeling like they belong. So I’m just trying to reach students through the ‘Read Aloud’ and also have discussion on my show,” she said.

Through her videos, Clark has left an inspiring effect not only on children but parents across the country as well.

Clark’s mother, Wanda Clark, says she’s doing more than reading a story, she’s giving life-long lessons and messages.

“We are excited, we are thrilled, we are grateful but we’re also humbled and we’re honored that God chose her for this season. It wasn’t by coincidence,” Wanda said.