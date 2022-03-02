LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Liberty Local Schools are learning how to use technology to help others.

New 3D printers are hard at work in the school. They are printing out face shields, mask clips and masks with filters, all of which will be donated to health care workers.

“Right now, we are printing masks for doctors because doctors really have these uncomfortable masks,” said 5th grader Keylaya Logan.

Nevaeh Williams, also in the 5th grade, said the masks are pretty versatile.

“I like how you can rewash them if they get yucky on the inside and you can change the filer,” she said.

It’s all part of the science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) program at Blott Guy PK-6. The district just received the two 3D printers in January.

Teacher Cameron Hefner wanted her students to not only learn how to operate the printers but use the technology to give back.

“It’s easy just to make little name tags and stuff like that, but I wanted to see that on the bigger scale what they can do with this technology and hopefully inspire them to want to do something by themselves one day when they get older,” Hefner said.

Making the PPE takes time. Masks are the most time consuming with up to seven hours of printing time. They’ve been creating the items for a week and hope to have about two dozen printed by the end of next week to deliver to healthcare workers.

“I would love to help them because of how much they helped me,” Williams said.

“I’m actually really excited because I like to see people happy. It brings me joy, too, Logan said.

Hefner said that’s what she wanted to achieve with the project.

“They really are excited to help their community, which is something that I am proud of them for because it’s often easy to think about yourself and not everyone else,” she said.

