Liberty students learn dangers of drunk driving

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty students are getting a lesson that could be life or death. On Thursday, high schoolers got in a simulated vehicle, which allowed them to see what it’s like to drive drunk and how dangerous it is.

With prom coming up, the whole goal is to “arrive alive.”

One teen who went through the experience just got her license the day before.

“We are trying to show them there are better ways you can have fun, but it doesn’t have to be drinking and driving and marijuana, even vaping to that fact,” said Program Director Joyce Alexander of Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program (YUMADOAP).

YUMADOAP helped make this event possible.

“I had to really focus. It was hard to steer,” said student Gabrielle Ranalli.

“It shows you the danger,” said another student Dwight Parker. “How dangerous a car can be when you’re not in your mind, under the influence.”