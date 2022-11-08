LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty student won a unique award for his saxophone playing skills.

Usayd Ally is an exceptional saxophone player. He is also a senior at Liberty High school.

Since the fifth grade, Usayd has been playing instruments. This year, he was nominated by his band director for the Ohio Band Directors Conference (OBDC), the first one in school program history.

“OBDC has been around for about 50 years. I think this is actually their 51st, and we’ve never really had a student get into OBDC. So, it’s kind of exciting for him to be able to be our first to do that,” said Michael Summers, Liberty band director.

OBDC has two bands– a nomination band and an audition band. Ally auditioned for the audition band and made the cut.

“It definitely feels super cool. I feel honored to represent Liberty. I never thought, honestly, I would get to this point where I would do honors bands and get awards for stuff like this,” Ally said.

Ally is an extremely hard-working artist. Not only is he talented in his work with the jazz band, but he is also a member of the concert and marching band at Liberty. In his free time, he seeks other musical opportunities including the Stambaugh Youth Concert Band.

“I’m really proud of all the students and Usayde, in general, because we have several students that go Monday night and rehearse in Kent State then come back Tuesday night and rehearse in Youngstown,” Summers said.

After graduation, Ally hopes music will continue to be a part of his life.

“I want to continue to play. I was thinking about either majoring in music, music performance or maybe music education,” he said.

The Liberty Jazz ensemble is rehearsing for its senior luncheon performance in December.