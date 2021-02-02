Liberty shoplifting suspect arrested on felony warrants

Police said Jayshawn Sutton tried pushing a shopping cart with two TVs out of the store without paying for them

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a man on a couple of felony warrants during a shoplifting investigation at Walmart in Liberty.

Investigators were called there last Wednesday afternoon for a report that a man put two televisions and a PlayStation into a shopping cart and tried to push it out the door without paying.

A Walmart employee told police that the suspect, identified in a police report as 21-year-old Jayshawn Sutton, was stopped by a greeter, who asked him for his receipt. The employee said Sutton instead gave the greeter a receipt from McDonald’s and then shoved past security, leaving the cart behind.

Police stopped Sutton behind Taco Bell and said he was found with a new iPhone, which was still in the box.

Police said he was also found to have warrants for his arrest on a parole violation, felony receiving stolen property charge in Mahoning County and felony possession of dangerous drugs charge in Portage County.

He also faces a theft charge for the incident.

