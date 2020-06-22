Liberty Schools superintendent Joe Nohra resigns

Nohra had been superintendent for three years at Liberty Schools

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Local Schools’ board of education voted Saturday to accept the resignation of superintendent Joe Nohra.

During his time, he added a robotics program and programs for students with special needs.

Nohra said his reasons for leaving included a better work-life balance, his health and new work challenges outside of education.

“I’ll miss the kids, but it will give me the opportunity to pursue my goal of becoming a deacon like my father was.”

Nohra’s resignation is effective August 2, but he’ll serve as an administrative consultant through January 25 of next year to help with the transition.

The board announced effective August 3, an interim superintendent will be in place for the school year. Members are still going through the process of finding one.

Board president Calvin Jones said members may be able to make a more “substantive announcement” at their next meeting, scheduled for June 29 on Zoom.