LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty School District will be the site of a new health clinic.

QUICKmed is opening its newest school-based health clinic inside Liberty High School. It is opening on Tuesday, April 18, and will be focused on providing for all members of the Liberty School District.

The clinic aims to provide students, staff, and families with a wide range of services, from personal care to sick visits, and even mental health aid.

The clinic will be open during school hours in order for families and students to access healthcare services when needed.

This is just one of 11 school-based health clinics operated by QUICKmed. The business operates through school districts across northeast Ohio.

This approach of being on the school campus ensures that all students and faculty members have access to comprehensive, quick and convenient healthcare services, according to QUICKmed.