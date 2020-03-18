Liberty Schools raising money to ensure all students have internet access from home

Liberty Schools' superintendent realized some students had trouble getting internet access from home

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Students are now learning online but for some, accessing the internet isn’t easy.

On Monday, students in Liberty started their online courses.

Liberty Schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra realized some of their students had trouble getting internet access. He decided to make some calls and so far has raised $3,000 to provide portable internet to about 33 students in need.

“Yesterday, we woke up to a new reality of kids having to work remotely at home. We thought we’re ready for this but we found out that we have students that aren’t going to be able to use Google Classroom and Google Hangout because they can’t get online,” he said.

Nohra said the goal is to provide 50 kids with this internet access.

Anyone who wants to help can call Liberty’s Board of Education at 330-759-0807.