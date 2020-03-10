Liberty Schools’ new levy on next week’s ballot would cost taxpayers less than existing levy

The current levy, passed in 1997, is expiring

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Schools presented information Monday night about the new levy on the ballot next week.

It would replace the existing levy passed in 1997 to help build the high school, which is now paid off.

The new levy would be roughly $50 less per month for a $100,000 home than the current expiring levy.

The measure would go to a variety of projects, including improvements to the recreation center and paving the school parking lots.

The levy would not cover day-to-day operating expenses.