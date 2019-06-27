Liberty Schools getting additional resource officer this fall

New Middletown Police Officer Tyler Beck's first day on the job in Liberty is July 8

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – An additional school resource officer will be at Liberty Local Schools this fall.

Police Chief Toby Meloro said the district is paying for the majority of a new officer’s salary. That will allow the department to move an officer already on the force to the schools.

The new officer will bring Liberty Police Department’s staffing up to 17.

“At any one time, we have over 1,100 people in one area, most of them being children,” Meloro said. “That’s the largest amount of group of people that we have and our responsibility is the safety of those individuals, and we’re putting the safety of the children first.”

Meloro said they’ve hired New Middletown Police Officer Tyler Beck. His first day on the job in Liberty is July 8.