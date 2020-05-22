Liberty restaurant says in-person dining is going better than expected

Employees say diners can expect all the guidelines for restaurants to be followed

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – With a day of in-person dining under their belt, Crabby Bob’s Company says it went better than expected.

Employees say diners seemed to enjoy getting out of the house.

The restaurant has moved tables and chairs at the bar to follow social distancing guidelines. They’ve also added an outdoor eating area.

“They can expect the same level of service we always give. They can expect everybody to be in masks. There are sanitizers at every station that we have and if it were something that they didn’t want full-service, we would be able to provide them with whatever type of service they’re comfortable with,” said employee Rikki Gelbaum.

The restaurant is still operating under modified hours. It’s open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.