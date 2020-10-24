Liberty police take part in nationwide drug take back day

If you didn't make it to Saturday's drug take back day, Liberty Police have a box set up at their station

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday was Prescription Drug Take Back Day where people could properly dispose of old prescription drugs.

In Liberty Twp., the police department had a drug take back box available for people to come and drop off old drugs in zip lock bags.

The purpose of the drug take back day is to provide people with a way of disposing old prescriptions to keep them out of harm’s way.

This year, there was an increase in the amount of opioids the Liberty Police Department took in.

“It gets them out of circulation. The pills aren’t ending up being abused or being dumped down the toilet and being used in the water supply and so forth. We’ll turn this all over to the DEA on Monday. They’ll take it and incinerate it all safely,” said Sergeant Michael Janovick of the Liberty Police.

If you didn’t make it to Saturday’s drug take back day, Liberty Police has a box set up at their station every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you can drop off old prescriptions.