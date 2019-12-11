Liberty police: Suspect slips out of handcuffs, tries driving off with police car

The man was in the back seat of a police car when he crawled through the partition and tried driving off

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is still in the hospital after crashing a police cruiser Friday night in Liberty.

It happened on Belmont Avenue near Shakers Bar and Grill.

Dashcam video shows 31-year-old Jeffery Williard handcuffed in the back seat of the cruiser, trying to get through the partition.

Williard was able to crawl into the driver’s seat before taking off and crashing into another car in the parking lot.

“He’s the one-percenter. He was able to slip the cuffs out in front of him and able to get through this little patrician. Two things that never happened,” said Liberty Police Capt. Ray Buhala.

Police said Williard was kicked out of Shakers Bar and Grill for being unruly and later seen throwing rocks at the bar owner’s car.

Williard is facing multiple charges including escape, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.