Liberty police say woman bit officer, led them on chase

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail after police said she bit a Liberty officer and then nearly hit officers with a car during a traffic stop last week.

Amy Elizabeth Bruss, 39, is charged with assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, failure to comply and obstructing official business.

According to a police report, officers pulled over the vehicle Bruss was driving Friday night on Interstate 80 near the Route 11 on-ramp. Officers reported that they spotted the vehicle leaving the Rodeway Inn and that the vehicle’s registration was expired and it only had one working headlight.

The report states that officers asked Bruss to step out of the vehicle due to her nervous behavior and because she had no identification. Police said Bruss would not listen to them, however, and instead tried to call someone on her phone.

Officers then tried to remove her from the vehicle but said she struggled with them and bit one of the officers’ arms as she continued reaching toward the vehicle’s center console.

Police said Bruss then took off in the car, nearly striking officers who were standing outside of it.

Officers were then involved in a short chase with Bruss but called off the chase as speeds reached over 95 miles per hour, according to the report.

A warrant was issued for Bruss’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on Monday, according to jail records.

Bruss’s bond was set at $15,000 during her arraignment on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. December 1.