Liberty police receive several leads in burglar caught on camera

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Thanks to tips and other evidence, Liberty police now know who they think is responsible for a burglary over the weekend.

Liberty police say they believe the man caught on home surveillance camera is Aaron Salter.

“Fortunately for us and technology these days, one of the ring cameras was able to get pretty clear photo images of that suspect, said Capt. Ray Buhala.

Salter is wanted on an aggravated burglary charge. He’s accused of breaking into a garage on Murray Hill Drive Sunday and fighting with the homeowner.

Police also believe he was the subject of suspicious person complaints in other areas of the township that night, too. They are also investigating if he’s connected to another crime in the area.

“We do know an auto vehicle was stolen in that vicinity at the same time frame, roughly, right after this attempted burglary. We are investigating and believe he could be involved in that as well,” Buhala said.

The suspect was spotted in several different locations that evening, leaving people who live nearby on edge.

“It is scary. It is worrisome. I didn’t think that would happen in this area, and we are just going to have to be more observant and keep an eye and hope the neighbors do the same thing,” said a neighbor who did want to be identified.

Additional charges against Salter are pending further investigation.