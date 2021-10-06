Liberty Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in catalytic converter thefts

Courtesy: Liberty Twp. Police Department Facebook

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro says they’re making progress in a catalytic converter theft investigation.

The department shared pictures on its Facebook page Tuesday.

They are looking for help in identifying the dark colored van and the person pictured under a vehicle.
Police say there are “persons of interest.”

Investigators say it happened in broad daylight outside a business off Belmont Avenue Sunday morning.

“They pull up. It only takes a few minutes. They slice the catalytic converter off, they look for specific vehicles ’cause they know those vehicles. Their catalytic converters bring more money. It takes a few minutes, and they’re in and out,” Meloro said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 330-539-9830.

