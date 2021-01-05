Liberty police looking for person of interest in weekend burglary case

A picture of the suspect shows a man with a beard and short dreadlocks that are dyed blonde

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty police need help to identify a person of interest in a burglary case.

Police believe he may be connected to a garage break-in Sunday night on Murray Hill Drive and fighting with the homeowner.

Several other people in the area complained to police about a man matching the same description trespassing on their property that same night.

If you have any information, call the Liberty Police Department Tip Line at 330-539-9830.