Liberty Police Department’s K9 to receive protective vest, thanks to nonprofit

Leo's vest should be delivered in eight to 10 weeks

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Township Police Department’s K9 Leo will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from a nonprofit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity out of Massachusetts that helps provide protective vests and other assistance for dogs in law enforcement across the country.

The organization has provided more than 3,700 custom-made, NIJ-certified vests since 2009. The four to five-pound vests are valued between $1,744 and $2,283 each, and they have a five-year warranty, according to the police department.

Leo’s vest is sponsored by the Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club NY, which will be embroidered on it. The vest should be delivered in eight to 10 weeks, Liberty police said.