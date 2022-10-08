LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police Department held its second annual Fall Fest on Saturday.

It was at Church Hill Park.

Liberty Police Department, trustees, chaplain and the Historical Society worked together to make it happen.

There was face painting, free pumpkins, music, a farmers market and craft shows.

Liberty Police said it wants to bring the community together to interact with each other.

“We are a community, we need to stick together. We have to understand one another, I think that’s what’s going on in the world right now, there’s a lot of people that have misconceptions about the police, what we do, about what our government officials do and here we all get along, we all work as a team,” said Liberty Township police chief Toby Meloro.

Around 150 people attended.