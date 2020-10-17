Liberty police arrest suspect facing attempted murder charges in Cuyahoga Falls

Officers picked up 19-year-old Austin Avis on Logan Way around 12:45 p.m.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty police arrested a suspect who is facing attempted murder charges in Cuyahoga Falls.

According to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, Avis shot a 19-year-old man multiple times. The victim was conscious when medical crews arrived on the scene, and he was able to identify the shooter as Avis, according to a press release from the police department.

Police said Avis ran from the scene. A warrant was issued for his arrest on attempted murder and felonious assault charges.

Liberty police said they got a tip that Avis was in the area, and they stopped him in a vehicle in the township.

There was another person in the car with Avis, but it’s not clear at this time if that person will be charged.