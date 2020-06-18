Liberty police and schools receive school safety grant

The new kits have the capacity to treat multiple people

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Police will soon be delivering new emergency tools to their local school district.

By working together, the police department and Liberty Local Schools were able to receive a grant to buy two bleeding control kits, which cost about $250 each.

They were also able to purchase a ballistic shield valued at around $4,000.

“In the event, and I hope we never have to use it, but in the event we do need it, we have it,” said Liberty Township Police Department Chief Toby Meloro.

The kits have the capacity to treat multiple people and will be placed in the schools in an area easily accessible to School Resource Officers, should there be an emergency.