Liberty police acquire new vehicle for community events and disaster situations

The department recently acquired a Humvee, which was donated to them from the Boardman police department

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty police now has a new vehicle in their fleet.

The department recently acquired a Humvee, which was donated to them from the Boardman police department.

It has since been painted and outfitted with the department and township logos. Chief Toby Meloro said they will use this vehicle for special events out in the community.

“We’re going to find ways to use it. I’m sure we’ll use it in different public relations kind of things that we do. We’re going to use it for trick or treat tonight, different activities that we have,” Meloro said.

Meloro also said the department will use the vehicle in different disaster situations, such as helping drivers stuck in the snow and flooding.