Liberty patrolman, neighbors band together to try to save life of lost fawn

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A heartbreaking end to what was a group effort to try and save a baby deer in Liberty on Tuesday. Even though it didn’t turn out the way one would hope, it shows the good in people who wanted to help a helpless animal.

It wasn’t your typical 911 call.

Caller: “My mother went out to her garage this morning.”

Dispatcher: “OK.”

Caller: “And there’s actually a live baby deer in her garage.”

Police in Liberty went to try to rescue the fawn Tuesday morning. The homeowner told officers the animal could have been in there since Sunday when she last used the garage.

“It was really heartbreaking. I looked down, the fawn couldn’t even lift up its head it was so weak, most likely severely dehydrated,” said Ptlm. Pete DeAngelo.

So, DeAngelo went above the call of duty and headed to Walmart to pick up some Pedialyte, milk substitute and a bottle in an attempt to save the baby deer.

As he was about to check out, he encountered a Good Samaritan.

“The gentleman in front of me said he wants to purchase all the items that I had and I explained to him what it was for and he goes nope, I insist,” DeAngelo said.

When DeAngelo got back to the house, a neighbor had already stepped in to assist. The fawn was up and walking but wouldn’t take the bottle. By Tuesday afternoon, it was lying in a wooded area nearby where a neighbor kept checking on it.

DeAngelo said the deer ended up passing away.

Even though it’s a sad ending to a group effort to help save an animal in need, it’s one small incident that highlights human kindness.

“There’s a lot of good, a lot of good,” DeAngelo said.