Liberty nurse recognized for heading into COVID hot zone

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Sometime in August, Kelly Rose, director of nursing at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty, will receive the Excellence in Caring Award from a group called “Leading Age Ohio,” which represents 400 long term care facilities and hospices in the state.

The award is for Rose’s heroics during the opening month of the pandemic, how she stepped up when asked to volunteer.

Rose was surprised as anyone when she found out that she won.

“They came and announced it at a morning meeting one day,” Rose said. “Maybe humbled because you do these things because that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Rose talked about the award Thursday. It stems from April of last year as the pandemic was starting and Rose volunteered to work temporarily at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, where COVID-19 was running rampant.

“It was pretty messy when I got there. I was afraid,” Rose said.

Rose says when she arrived in at the facility in Boardman, there were not yet in full COVID protocol.

“I went in regular scrubs and the PPE they were wearing the first day. By the second day, I was in full gear. I wasn’t going to put my own life at risk,” Rose said.

Shepherd of the Valley CEO Rich Limongi says Rose left her family, three young kids and elderly parents and moved into a condo at the Shepherd facility in Poland.

“We couldn’t be more proud of her. She worked 12-hour shifts, mainly midnights where we were short at the time, and she worked it for 22 days straight,” Limongi said.

Rose said those 22 days felt like a “lifetime.”

Rose called said the doctor caring for patients progressive, using some of the treatments they were doing in the hospital.

“And they worked,” she said.

Also, full-scale COVID protocols were in place.

“By the time I left they had the hallways cleaned. Everything was where it was supposed to be. They were doing extra cleaning. They were all in full gear all the time, wearing equipment appropriately and it got cleaned up,” Rose said.

After Rose left Boardman, she had to quarantine for 14 days before she could return to work elsewhere or return home.

Rose has been tested for Covid at least 75 times and never once did she test positive.