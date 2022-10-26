WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a child pornography raid in Liberty Township received his sentence Tuesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Adam Brooks, 36, to two to three years in the Lorain Correctional Institution. He will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

He pleaded guilty in September to four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Liberty officers and agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force raided Brooks’ home on East Liberty Avenue in February as part of the investigation.