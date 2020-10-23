Liberty man pleads guilty to rape of young child

The victim is 6 years old, according to the prosecutor

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Liberty man pleaded guilty to rape charges Friday.

James Eugene Pierce, Jr., 77, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles via a video conference before Judge Ronald Rice.

Police arrested Pierce in April at his home on Mansell Drive. The victim is 6 years old, according to Prosecutor Dennis Watkins.

Pierce faces a mandatory 10 years to life sentence on each of the rape charges, as well as 17 months in prison on the other charge.

Because he has no prior criminal record, a pre-sentencing investigating was ordered before he receives his sentence.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. January 5.

The judge continued Pierce’s $500,000 bond with the condition that he remain on electronically-monitored house arrest and have no contact with the victim, victim’s family or any child under the age of 18.

Watkins said the family agreed with the disposition of the case so the 6-year-old victim won’t have to testify at trial.