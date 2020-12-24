Liberty grocery store sees orders increase for the holidays

Jimmy's Italian Specialties in Liberty was busy with customers picking up their orders or grabbing some last-minute items ahead of their Christmas celebrations

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – After seeing some decline in business due to the pandemic, one local grocery store is now seeing an increase in holiday orders.

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties in Liberty was busy with customers picking up their orders or grabbing some last-minute items ahead of their Christmas celebrations Thursday.

“They’re appreciating us as a small family business and it means so much to us that they’re coming here and patronizing us as they have over the past 40 years we’ve been in business,” said Manager Frank Occhibove.

One of the more popular items Thursday was the Seven Fishes, an Italian Christmas tradition where seven different fish dishes are served for dinner.