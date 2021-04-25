Liberty football players help move over 24,000 lbs of litter for animal charity

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty football team helped serve their community Sunday afternoon.

They helped move kitty litter across the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League.

Over 24,000 pounds of litter were moved across the building.

Players from both the high school and junior high teams pitched in their efforts. It made for a great bonding experience for the players off the field, helping them learn the importance of giving back.

“I think it’s important that they understand that it’s important to give back to your community, you know. Do some things that are helpful, not just because you’re getting paid for it or something like that, you know. You do it out of the kindness of your heart,” said Head Coach Joe Simon.

The moving of this kitty litter happens once every year.

The team is also looking to grow their involvement in the community.