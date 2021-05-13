Liberty firefighters show off students’ winning drawings, give tour of emergency vehicles

The fire department selected eight winning designs and showed off the township's emergency vehicles

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty students who won the fire department’s license plate decorating contest got to see their artwork on full display as well as a closer look at the township’s emergency vehicles.

The winning designs were laminated and placed on an ambulance, fire truck and command vehicle.

The students were happy to pose for a picture next to their drawings.

“It’s like, I don’t know, it’s probably the best day of my life, so,” said second grader Stephan Hawkins.

“It’s so exciting and every time they come over to see the truck or the ambulance, you just see their faces light up,” said Megan Goehring from the Liberty Township Fire Department.

First and second-grade students at Blott Guy PK-6 participated in the contest earlier this year.

The fire department selected eight winning designs.

Members of the police and fire department were outside the school, giving kids the chance to see and tour the police cruisers, Hummer, fire trucks and ambulances.

The kids even had the opportunity to wear police gear and see K9 officer Leo.

Officials say this is one way to build relationships between children and emergency responders.

“We’re just coming out — us, the fire department — to show the children that, you know, we’re here for them to give them the idea that, you know, we’re the good guys. You know, they see a lot of things on TV that may give them a perception that we may be bad in some way, so we’re letting them know we’re here for you,” said Liberty Twp. Police Chief Toby Meloro.

The kids were entered into a raffle to win four bikes donated by Walmart.