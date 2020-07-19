Liberty Fire responds to camper that caught fire on Rt. 11

The incident happened between Tibbets-Wick and the Warren Market Street exits on Rt. 11

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Liberty Fire responded to a camper that caught fire while driving down Route 11.

According to Firefighter Cathy Macchione, people were they were bringing their camper to storage.

Another vehicle pulled up to alert the driver that their trailer was on fire. The driver of the camper unhooked it when they pulled over because of the fire so they wouldn’t get the truck to catch fire.

The driver heard a humming noise before being told it was on fire.

The camper was carrying propane tanks.

According the Macchione, the driver chalked the wheels so they wouldn’t roll.

The driver and one of the passengers told First News that they called 911 a total of five times before getting someone to respond to their call. Got transferred, put on hold and sent to voicemail before getting through.

The camper is a total loss.