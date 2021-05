Firefighters said it started in the basement

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were forced from their Liberty home after a fire overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mansell Drive.

Firefighters said it started in the basement. They’re calling it accidental.

Fire officials said one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The family living there is not allowed to stay at the house because of the damage. The Red Cross is helping them.