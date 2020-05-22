Liberty fire chief responds to allegations of drug use, sales at fire station

Chief Gus Birch said firefighters have submitted drug tests, and those tests have come back negative

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Township Fire Chief Gus Birch released a statement in regard to allegations that some of his firefighters were using, trading and selling drugs on duty at the fire station.

He said the actions of a few firefighters do not represent the organization as a whole.

Birch’s statement says firefighters have been cooperating in an internal investigation, which started after the death of firefighter John Beard. According to that internal investigation, it was suspected that Beard died of a drug overdose, though a ruling hasn’t been made yet on his death.

As Liberty police started looking into the actions of other firefighters surrounding Beard’s death, they said they discovered drug activity within the fire department.

The report claims two lieutenants — Josh Cleland and Justin Graham — not only used drugs on the job, but they bought and sold them, too.

Disciplinary charges against Capt. Chris Olson accuse him of denying knowing what was going on. Investigators say text messages show he not only knew, but participated.

Cleland and Graham have since turned in their resignations, and Olson retired.

Capt. Inspector Cathy Macchione was demoted and placed on paid administrative leave as well, after text messages surfaced showing Macchione had texted Beard about drugs, investigators reported.

Chief Birch responded with the following statement: