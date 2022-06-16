LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A business in Liberty suffered at least a $10,000 loss after a break-in.

Officers were called at about 9:39 a.m. Thursday to VEC, Inc. on Belmont Avenue on reports of theft.

According to a police report, a manager there told officers that someone cut the fence at the business and broke into several trailers that had padlocks on them. Several tools and other items were stolen. The catalytic converters were also cut off from two trucks parted there.

The estimated total for damages and loss of equipment is about $9,754.

Surveillance video is being reviewed.