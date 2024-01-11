YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center in Youngstown is offering free kids toys and books for the community this Sunday.

The group is also expanding its “Closet of Change,” which offers resources free for people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. The large downstairs space will be set up as a “shop” for food items, toiletries, wigs, makeup and more.

“We have a large LGBT population, and there are tons of people that need these resources — especially a lot of younger individuals,” said Tim Bortner, CEO and founder of Full Spectrum.

The group also serves Columbiana, Trumbull, Mercer and Lawrence counties.