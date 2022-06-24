(WKBN) — After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote his opinion on other court cases with landmark impacts, stating the courts should reconsider cases like gay marriage.

The Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion raised an alarm to LGBTQ+ advocates Friday morning after Justice Thomas wrote a separate concurring opinion stating the court should review other due process precedents, saying:

We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’….We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.

Including Obergefell v. Hodges, which permits same-sex marriage.

Carlos Rivera, a board member of Pride Youngstown, said it’s concerning.

“It looks like things are up in the air now. We don’t know which way this country is knowing. What’s next? Is it going to be gay marriage?” said Rivera.

Jim Obergefell, who is running for Ohio House, said in part:

Clarence Thomas is a Supreme Court justice appointed by humans, he is not the Supreme Deity. The millions of loving couples who have the right to marriage equality to form their own families do not need Clarence Thomas imposing his individual twisted morality upon them.

Thomas was the only Supreme Court Justice in the 5-4 decision that noted this, with Justice Alito noting that “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

An analysis by the associated press notes that other factors could protect the ruling on LGBTQ+ rights.

Still, Rivera noted the importance of that right, saying it’s not just about marriage but the protections that come with it.

“We won’t have the same rights as a straight couple. They could throw us out of the hospital if one of our partners gets sick. If one of us dies the family could come in and say that marriage isn’t legal,” said Rivera.

Rivera made a call for unity as tensions rose: “This country is going to have to come back together.”