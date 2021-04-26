Levy would fund much-needed improvements within Liberty school district

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an average of $87.50 per year

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Liberty Township will see a new school levy on their ballots next week that district officials say would help fund some much-needed improvements.

The Liberty Local School District is seeking an additional five-year, 2.5 mill permanent improvement levy.

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an average of $87.50 per year.

District officials say the money would be spent on significant roofing repairs to fix leaks, improve their buildings’ heating and air conditioning systems and make sure buildings are properly ventilated.

Dollars would also be spent on upgrading transportation, including replacing the district’s aging busses, since the average bus in their fleet is 15 years old.

Technology improvements, parking lot repairs, resurfacing the school’s track and turning the LYRIC (Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center) building into a community center are other projects that would benefit from the levy.

“Providing a great education for students is the most important thing we should be doing. They’re our future, our students are our future and providing the health, safety, welfare and rigorous education for kids should be everybody’s concern and priority,” said Liberty Local Schools’ Superintendent Andy Tommelleo.

If approved, the levy would generate a little more than $564,000 a year for the district.

Tommelleo also said the district would not seek a renewal for the current levy set to expire in 2024 if approved.