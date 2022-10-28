LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Lisbon will not only be asked to renew a levy but also approve an additional levy onto it.

The Lisbon Cemetery Board is asking for a five-year, three-mill renewal levy and an added 1.25 mill.

For a $100,000 homeowner, it will cost a total of about $135 a year.

They say this levy is for operational costs and some expansion.

The renewal levy has been the same for almost 30 years.

“The original three mill went on in 1993. Since then, there’s been a big change in property values. There are a lot of empty homes where the owners aren’t paying their property taxes. Inflation is another problem, as you can imagine,” said Gene Krotky, a member of the Lisbon Cemetery Board.

In total, this will bring about $120,000 for the cemetery, which is across from the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.