VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — At last week’s trustees meeting, members discussed a 1 mill renewal fire levy for the May primary ballot. At Wednesday night’s meeting, Vienna Township trustees had their final reading of the levy, which passed.

Homeowners would not see their property taxes go up with the levy, but the 1 mill would generate just under $100,000.

“It would generate about $96,000 a year. It is just a renewal, but it will help with the day-to-day expenses with our full-time staff,” said board of trustees chairman Rich Dascenzo.

Vienna’s fire department has added more full-time staff.

“Last year, we put four full-time guys on, and we have three people on staff at all times. Two squads running,” Dascenzo said. “Years ago, we had one squad and two part-time guys. We still had 24 /7 protection, but not the extent we have now.”

Vienna fire has also updated its training for EMTs.

“We have one of the only new training centers in Trumbull County. We’re state-of-the-art. We’re licensed to provide EMS training for someone who wants to go to school,” Dascenzo said.

That program is helping them to recruit new EMTs at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of them.

“We have over 30 employees over at the EMS center,” Dascenzo said. “Our guys, they see our facility, they see our equipment — we get their foot in the door.”

According to trustees, Levy paperwork will be filed Tuesday at the board of elections. The renewal levy will appear on Vienna Township ballots May 2.