(WKBN) — A levy was passed to the Mahoning County auditor during Thursday’s commissioner’s meeting.

It’s a half a mill levy for the county Children Services Board that last year brought in about $2.2 million — 12% of their budget.

It would bring in about the same this year.

This is the smaller of their two levies.

Randall Muth, executive director of Mahoning County Children Services Board, said this kind of levy can’t collect more than when they were originally passed unless it’s for new construction.

“This allows us to offer a lot of programs that we would not otherwise be able to do. In Ohio, just over half of the counties have property tax levies so those that do have these have a much higher level of service,” said Muth.

For perspective, if you own a home valued at $100,000 it would cost a little over $17 a year.