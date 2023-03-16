YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are okaying a levy to continue funding mental health resources.

The board met Thursday, approving the issue for the November ballot.

It will support the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board. The request is for five years as the one approved in 2018 is expiring. It will bring in $5 million each of those years.

“Our levy money goes into operations at Campus of Care. We’re providing everything, as you heard. There’s children programs, programs for transitional youth, programs for the elderly, and some economic development,” said Duane Picirilli, director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board. “The other good thing with Campus of Care is it brought a lot of jobs in the Valley, so they’ve hired a lot of professionals.”

The levy would not raise your taxes if approved.