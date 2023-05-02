BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Voters in Bazetta Township have made their decision on an additional levy that would fund the fire department.

According to unofficial returns, 54% approved the levy on the ballot.

The 2-mill additional levy for the fire department will cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 an additional $70 per year.

The levy would generate a little over $300,000 per year for the department.

Bazetta Township public information officer Rob Wasser said the department has had to borrow money from the general fund to make it through the first quarter. The fire department has also taken other measures to save money, such as reducing overtime, completing simple repairs themselves and watching utility usage.

In 2020, the fire department replaced a levy from 1994 in 2020 but has been operating on “a 14-year-old budget,” according to Wasser. The department hasn’t asked for a new levy since 2008.

“It’s going to provide the community with safety and security — whether it be a fire-related emergency, a rescue-related emergency or the bulk of our emergencies, which are medical emergencies,” Wasser said.

