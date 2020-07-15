Levin Furniture Outlet moving into Eastwood Mall Complex

Robert Levin, grandson of the founders, recently purchased the company back during bankruptcy proceedings

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Levin Furniture Outlet is coming to the Eastwood Mall Complex, occupying the space inside the former Gander Outdoor building.

The announcement was made by Eastwood Mall officials on Wednesday.

Levin Furniture Outlet is the first of a new concept for the Levin chain. It will feature overstock merchandise from other Levin stores, with famous brands such as Ashley, Flexsteel, Lane, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Tempur-pedic, Sealy and more.

Robert Levin, the grandson of the founders, recently purchased the company back during bankruptcy proceedings. It had been purchased by outside investors in 2017, but those investors encountered financial difficulties.

The “new” Levin Furniture company currently operates 17 stores in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh areas, in addition to the soon-to-open Levin Furniture Outlet.