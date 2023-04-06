(WKBN)- A Michigan-based company is voluntarily recalling some of their products due to possible listeria contamination.

According to a press release by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Revolution Farms is recalling several of its lettuce and salad kits.

The recalled products were sold in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The products were packaged between March 3 and March 11. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA said that Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women as well as more short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

ProductPackagingProduct CodeUPC Code
Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008028
Green Sweet Crisp 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008141
Michigan Spring Mix 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008004
Robust Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008035
Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008196
Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008189
Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding filmBest By 3/28/23 – 4/5/23856791008202
Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008233
Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008226
Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, labelSell By 3/23/23856791008240
Farmer’s Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008134
Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008066
Green Sweet Crisp 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008172
Michigan Spring Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008042
Robust Romaine 3lb BulkClear poly bagPackaged On 3/3/23 – 3/11/23856791008127

No illnesses have been reported as of yet. Those who think they’ve become ill from any of the recalled products should seek immediate medical attention.

The FDA said that the products were sold in various retailers including Meijer and GFS.

Retailers have been asked to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have bought the recalled products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. 

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA website.