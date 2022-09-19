YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mail has been stopped in one street in Youngstown after a letter carrier was attacked by an unrestrained dog, according to a local USPS official.

USPS spokesperson Naddia Dhalai said a dog attack by a free dog has caused suspended delivery to Auburndale Avenue.

Dhalai said aggressive animals are a serious issue for letter carriers, but issues with them are preventable.

USPS says local management has been working with the dog owner to resolve the issue and delivery will resume when it is again safe.

USPS says inconvenienced customers can visit this link.