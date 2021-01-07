‘Let’s call this what it is, a coup,’ Rep. Tim Ryan says of Capitol breach

The Congressman went as far as to call for the impeachment of President Trump

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sometime after the Capitol building was cleared out Congressman Tim Ryan spoke to the media, angry and upset about what took place several hours before.

Ryan accused the President of encouraging the attack, calling it a coup and an insurrection.

“Members of Congress were on the floor, in the House of Representatives with gas masks on,” Ryan said.

While protesters stormed the Capitol ahead of the Electoral vote certification, members of congress were put into lockdown. Congressman Ryan was in his office at the time. He, like other members of Congress, was told to lock his door and stay away from the windows.

“You start to get a little bit concerned, and your phone starts blowing up from everybody, your wife and your family and people who care about you,” Ryan said.

Members of Congress were brought into a room for a briefing, Ryan said, saying it “wasn’t much of a briefing.” Ryan did talk to a member of the Capitol police.

“How the hell did they get in? Also, how to get them out,” Ryan said.

Ryan did praise the officers fighting to protect the Capitol but said there were some strategic mistakes.

“There’s going to be a number of people who are going to be without employment very, very soon,” Ryan said.

He says they need to go over the video and study what went wrong. They knew there was going to be a protest near the Capitol, but they expected it to stay peaceful. Ryan also pointed out that President Trump was one of the biggest reasons for today’s attack.

“I think we need to sit down with Republicans and say do we really want to have this man as president for the next couple of weeks?” Ryan asked.

He also brought up the argument on social media that if this was a Black Lives Matter protest, it would be a different result.

“There is no question that if that was a group of Black people that this would have been handled a lot different. I don’t think there is any question about that,” Ryan said.

The congressman is asking for the American public to pull together and find common ground.

“Make an effort to get along. Make an effort to see someone else’s point of view. Make an effort to find some common ground so that we can get to some higher ground,” Ryan said.

One woman was shot and killed by Capitol police during the protest. Congressman Tim Ryan said he’s going to wait until he has all the details to see if the shooting was justified.