MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police are investigating after a dog was removed from a home in Masury over the weekend.

The dog was found lethargic inside a dog house, unable to stand.

“Calls to the dog went unanswered. We were unable to arouse the dog. Eventually, when we went inside the dog house, we could see that the dog could not stand upright, had no mobility,” said Jason Cooke, founder of the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Cooke went to the home on Grover Street on Sunday to help Brookfield police. Someone worried about the dog’s well-being had called the Trumbull County 911 Center to report it.

Caller: “Something is wrong with it. I mean, she’s not coming out of her coop and there, I mean, there’s food that’s been in there for I don’t know how long. The water’s froze over.”

According to a police report, officers believed the dog was suffering a medical emergency. Cooke took it to a veterinarian.

“They were not able to get the dog to stand on its own. The dog was prescribed some medications to help alleviate some discomfort with the joints and the mobility issues,” Cooke said.

After the dog was taken to the vet, it was brought to the Animal Welfare League, where it currently remains.

Brookfield police are now working to figure out who the dog belongs to.